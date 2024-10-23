Faez Isa Made Historic Contributions To Justice System: Rana Sana
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Wednesday said that the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa stood solid against every odd attempt to thwart justice in the face of unprecedented challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the outgoing Chief Justice made bold and independent decisions during his tenure.
"The outgoing Chief Justice's contributions to upholding the supremacy of law and justice, as well as strengthening the Supreme Court as an institution, will be remembered as historic," he added.
He further said that the three Names under consideration for the Chief Justice position were the three most senior judges.
He added, "All three are excellent judges and exceptional individuals."
Rana clarified that while one of the three was appointed as per constitutional requirements, it does not mean the other two lack merit.
Answering a question, he said that political prisoner should be released if not involved in any crime, adding, "As a political worker, I find it more condemnable when political cases were register against women."
