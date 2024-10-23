Open Menu

Faez Isa Made Historic Contributions To Justice System: Rana Sana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Wednesday said that the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa stood solid against every odd attempt to thwart justice in the face of unprecedented challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Wednesday said that the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa stood solid against every odd attempt to thwart justice in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the outgoing Chief Justice made bold and independent decisions during his tenure.

"The outgoing Chief Justice's contributions to upholding the supremacy of law and justice, as well as strengthening the Supreme Court as an institution, will be remembered as historic," he added.

He further said that the three Names under consideration for the Chief Justice position were the three most senior judges.

He added, "All three are excellent judges and exceptional individuals."

Rana clarified that while one of the three was appointed as per constitutional requirements, it does not mean the other two lack merit.

Answering a question, he said that political prisoner should be released if not involved in any crime, adding, "As a political worker, I find it more condemnable when political cases were register against women."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Prisoner Rana SanaUllah Women All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

2 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

2 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

8 minutes ago
 Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

8 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

8 minutes ago
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

8 minutes ago
 Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier' ..

Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party

15 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in September to near 1 ..

US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low

15 minutes ago
 Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive plannin ..

Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority wo ..

15 minutes ago
 Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem ..

Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Hom ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan