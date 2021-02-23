FAFEN observes improved quality of electoral processes in by-elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has observed an improved quality of electoral processes during the by-elections held from February 16 to 21, 2021, on five provincial and three national assembly constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has observed an improved quality of electoral processes during the by-elections held from February 16 to 21, 2021, on five provincial and three national assembly constituencies.

According to FAFEN, the observers' initial reports said that the management of voting and counting processes inside polling stations saw improvement during the by-elections.

FAFEN deployed 220 citizen observers included 166 men and 54 women, who sent reports from 690 (48 percent) of the 1,429 polling stations established across the eight constituencies.

These observers had the training to check 180 legal and procedural requirements for the conduct of elections and they witnessed the counting processes at 159 (11 percent) of the polling stations.

The report claimed that the overall quality of voting and counting processes in eight Constituencies saw improvement.

The report said FAFEN observers also observed the implementation of electoral code of conduct that prohibits campaigning and canvassing in favour of any party or candidate including the setting up party camps within 400 meters of the polling stations.

To preserve the voters' secrecy, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) installed secrecy screens inside the polling booths so that no one can see voters marking their choices on the ballot papers.

The observers did not report any violation concerning the counting procedures inany of the eight constituencies.