FAFEN’s Observers To Observe Elections In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM

FAFEN’s observers to observe elections in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Civil society leader Junaid Nazir Naz has said that observers of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) will observe the process of holding general elections in 2024 in Bahawalpur.

Addressing a seminar held here, he said that around 6,000 observers of FAFEN would observe the polling process at polling stations on February 8 across the country. “The trained observers of FAFEN will also observe the polling process of the upcoming general elections in Bahawalpur on February 8,” he said.

He said that under the auspices of FAFEN and non-development organizations, seminars were being organized to raise the importance of vote casting and shed light on the code of ethics given by the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that members of non-development organizations, including the Samaaj Development Foundation and Shaoor Development Organization, would participate in observing the election process in Bahawalpur under the auspices of FAFEN.

