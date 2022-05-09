FA/FSC exams to start on May 17: Controller BBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Controller Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education Balochistan Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpara said that the FA/FSC examinations in Balochistan will start on May 17.

"More than 80,000 students from across the province will be participating in the examinations for which 230 centers have been set up," he said while talking to the media here on Monday.

The Controller Balochistan Board said that special vigilance teams have been formed to prevent cheating in Inter examinations while under 144, the photo state shops will be closed near the examination centers.

He said that parents should create self-confidence in their children and make them aware of the ill-effects of cheating in exams and never allow them to be brought mobile in the examination centers.

Controller further said that more concrete steps would be taken to eradicate plagiarism to strengthen the educational base of male and female students as eradication of plagiarism was essential for a better future of the country.

"It is our national responsibility to play a role in preventing plagiarism," he said.

"The system of examination and checking of papers will be made more integrated, clean and transparent so that the rights of the youth are not eroded,"he added.