FAGE asks for technical allowance in federation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Association of Government Engineers (FAGE) Thursday urged the government to entitle technical allowance for the engineers working in various governmental organizations in the federation like provinces.

The meeting of FAGE core committee held here under the chairmanship of Sarfraz Daha and discussed the one point agenda of the technical allowance, presented by the General Secretary Aoun Abbas, a press release said.

After the meeting, FAGE Media Secretary Faisal Hayat informed that the said allowance was being provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while in Sindh and Balochistan was under consideration.

