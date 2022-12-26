Fahad Haroon appointed as Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Media Affairs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Fahad Haroon as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) called on the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house.

The CM congratulated Fahad Haroon for his new assignment.

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon was also present on the occasion.