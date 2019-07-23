UrduPoint.com
Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till August 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:27 PM

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till August 1

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad without any proceedings due to absence of senior counsels for defense and prosecution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad without any proceedings due to absence of senior counsels for defense and prosecution.

At the outset of the hearing associate of defense counsel urged the court for adjournment as the senior counsel was busy at a hearing in higher court which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing.

This case proceedings are in final stages as the evidences has already been concluded and decision of the case is in pending due to final statement of the accused about the allegations leveled against them.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on August 1.

