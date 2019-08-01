UrduPoint.com
Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till August 16

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till August 16

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday in Islamabad directing the prosecution for closing evidence procedure in the next date of hearing at any cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday in Islamabad directing the prosecution for closing evidence procedure in the next date of hearing at any cost.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accuse Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under section 342 Cr.PC will also be recorded in the next date of hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on August 16.

