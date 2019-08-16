UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till September 2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till September 2

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday due to the summer vacations in courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday due to the summer vacations in courts.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the prosecution for closing evidence procedure as soon as possible.

The court had also directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under section 342 Cr.PC will also berecorded in the next date of hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on September 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder September Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s stance over Kashmir lauded: Mian Zahi ..

3 minutes ago

HarmonyOS: a New Microkernel-based, Distributed OS ..

8 minutes ago

Two youth died in road accident in sialkot

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka v New Zealand first Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Three Russians Kidnapped by Pirates Off Cameroon's ..

4 minutes ago

Estonian Opposition Leaders Urge Prime Minister to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.