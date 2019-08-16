Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till September 2

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday due to the summer vacations in courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik was adjourned by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday due to the summer vacations in courts.

During the previous hearing, the court had directed the prosecution for closing evidence procedure as soon as possible.

The court had also directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under section 342 Cr.PC will also berecorded in the next date of hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on September 2.