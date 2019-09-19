Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 27
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:25 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik at the defense counsel's request
The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the defense counsel Arshad Tabrez urged for adjournment.
The ATC judge accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 27.
During the previous hearing the ATC had ordered to close the prosecution evidences.
The court directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.
The final statement of the accused under section 342 CrPC will be recordedagainst the questionnaire on the next date of hearing.