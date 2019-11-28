UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fahad Malik Murder Case Hearing Adjourned Till December 6

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to strike of the lawyers.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution pointed out that lawyers were not appearing before the courts due to strike of the lawyers and urged for adjournment.

The ATC judge accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till December 6.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had ordered to record the accused statement against the questionnaire provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations leveled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under Section 342 CrPC will now berecorded in the next hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on December 6.

