Fahad Malik- passionate protector of wild species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ardent lover for animals from childhood, Fahad Malik has turned a passionate conservationist whose awareness messages help saving hundreds of wild species besides convincing his peers to become part of the campaign.

Fahad Malik- whose fondness for wild animals has made him an enthusiastic protector of animals and conservationist using social media platform for education of masses about wild species.

He is regularly giving time to different groups for wildlife conservation and regularly uploads messages and videos apprising members about different wild species besides operations to rescue trapped animals.

Hundred of thousands of social media users are following the groups founded by Fahad Malik on social media and watch videos showing operations to rescue different wild animals founded in populated areas and were later released in natural habitats.

A page created by Fahad Malik on Facebook titled `The Reptile World' on June 5, 2019 in connection with World Environment Day has attracted around 20,635 followers who all are now serving as `Animal Protectors' in the country.

Fahad Malik also founded `Mission Awareness Foundation', an organization working on voluntarily basis for rescue of wildlife in the country.

Mission Awareness Foundation has set up teams in different parts of the country and even abroad who also become conservationists after getting aspiration from Fahad Malik's work for education of people about the wild species.

People from different parts of the country approach experts in the Mission Awareness Foundation and inform about presence of different kind of wild animals in populated areas and get guidance about trapping them and then releasing in natural habitats.

"From childhood I had great affection for wild animals and that inclination inspired me to become a protector of wild species which are at a great risk due to hunting, trade and losing of habitat," observed Fahad.

Talking with APP, Fahad Malik said from the very young age he used to read books about wildlife and now have gained such an information that he has become a successful snake handlers who is well informed about all kinds of snakes being found in Pakistan.

During the last few years, Mission Awareness Foundation has saved hundreds of animals from being killed despite of the fact that its scope is more effective in Lahore region and efforts are underway to make the group operational in the whole country.

Fahad said due to limited resources he is providing rescue service on call basis in Lahore region and is trying to make set up in other parts of the country.

People associated with the group are getting trained in providing rescue to the trapped animals but provision of effective service will take time, he added.

The group members, he continued, also keep a check on plight of wild life by checking social media to search for pictures uploaded about hunting, illegal keeping and ill-treatment of animals kept in enclosures etcs.

All the information about illegal hunting, ill-treatment of captive animals are shared in groups which also have members from Wildlife Departments of different provinces who give a prompt reply by taking action against the illegal activity.

Formation of groups on social media attracted a good number of people on these platforms who all are now playing their role in highlighting the plight of wildlife, importance of wild species in maintaining strong food chain and better environment for providing opportunity to other creatures to live with ease, Fahad opined.

He said people wanted to contribute in animal protection, but due to lack of platform and proper guidance they were unable to participate in conservation activities. However, now social media groups have given a better opportunity to highlight any ill treatment with wild creatures.

He expressed the resolve of continuing his work by convincing maximum numbers of people in Pakistan to become wildlife friendly and make our country hunting and poaching free.