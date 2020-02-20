UrduPoint.com
Fahad Qazi Made Director Civil Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Fahad Akram Qazi (BPS 18 PMS) has been appointed as Director Civil Defense in his own pay and scale, said a notification issued here by KP Establishment Department on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Fahad Akram Qazi (BPS 18 PMS) has been appointed as Director Civil Defense in his own pay and scale, said a notification issued here by KP Establishment Department on Thursday.

The incumbent director civil defense Waheed-ul-Haq ( BS 18 officer of Civil Defense) has been asked to report to relief, rehabilitation and settlement department for further posting.

