Fahad takes charge as DC Peshawar, pledges development & relief for citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :In a formal ceremony held at the district administration office, Shah Fahad assumed his new role as Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

A grade 18 PAS officer from the 39th Common, he brings a wealth of experience to the job, having previously served as Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Kurram and Hangu.

Shah Fahad pledged to work tirelessly for the development and relief of Peshawar's citizens, says a press release.

"Under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar," he said, "we will spare no effort in using all available resources to provide the people of Peshawar the support they need.

We will serve them day and night and will work to ensure that Peshawar continues to grow and prosper."The appointment of Shah Fahad as Deputy Commissioner has been warmly welcomed by residents of Peshawar, who hope that his experience and dedication will help bring positive changes to the district. With a proven track record of effective leadership in previous positions, he is seen as a capable and committed public servant.