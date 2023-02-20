UrduPoint.com

Fahad Takes Charge As DC Peshawar, Pledges Development & Relief For Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Fahad takes charge as DC Peshawar, pledges development & relief for citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :In a formal ceremony held at the district administration office, Shah Fahad assumed his new role as Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

A grade 18 PAS officer from the 39th Common, he brings a wealth of experience to the job, having previously served as Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Kurram and Hangu.

Shah Fahad pledged to work tirelessly for the development and relief of Peshawar's citizens, says a press release.

"Under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar," he said, "we will spare no effort in using all available resources to provide the people of Peshawar the support they need.

We will serve them day and night and will work to ensure that Peshawar continues to grow and prosper."The appointment of Shah Fahad as Deputy Commissioner has been warmly welcomed by residents of Peshawar, who hope that his experience and dedication will help bring positive changes to the district. With a proven track record of effective leadership in previous positions, he is seen as a capable and committed public servant.

Related Topics

Peshawar Job Hangu All From

Recent Stories

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

33 seconds ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

60 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.