UrduPoint.com

Fahd Haroon Designated As SAPM On Public Communication, Digital Platforms

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Fahd Haroon designated as SAPM on Public Communication, Digital Platforms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has designated Fahd Haroon as his Special Assistant on Public Communication and Digital Platforms with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has designated Fahd Haroon as his Special Assistant on Public Communication and Digital Platforms with immediate effect.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, in continuation of the earlier notification of even number dated January 19, the prime minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of the Rules of business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Fahd Haroon as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business January Cabinet

Recent Stories

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Bo ..

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Poli ..

2 minutes ago
 Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top pr ..

Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

2 minutes ago
 PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in do ..

PCB invites depts to confirms their interest in domestic cricket season

33 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ..

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's journey ends with loss to New Zealand

38 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nom ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar noms with 11

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.