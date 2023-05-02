Fahd Haroon emphasizes importance of press freedom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Tuesday congratulated the media and journalist community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, to be celebrated on Wednesday

KARACHI, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon on Tuesday congratulated the media and journalist community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, to be celebrated on Wednesday.

Fahd held a meeting with Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi and discussed with him the theme for this year's World Press Freedom Day, "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights," said a press release.

The theme highlights the importance of freedom of expression in the enjoyment and protection of all other human rights. It is a call to action for governments, civil society, and media organizations to work together to promote and protect the freedom of expression and to recognize its indispensable role in shaping a future of rights for all.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it serves as a cornerstone for democracy, good governance, and sustainable development," the minister said.

"It is through the exercise of this right that individuals and communities can voice their opinions, share information, and engage in public debates that lead to the realization of their other rights.

"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, it is crucial to remember the significance of press freedom in ensuring transparency and accountability in a democratic society," he added.

The government, he said, recognized the importance of press freedom and was committed to protecting the rights of journalists and content creators. "In line with this commitment, the government is working on developing a policy framework that will protect social media content creators against illegal harassment, undue pressures, and actions from unwanted elements. These initiatives will help Pakistan in shaping the future of rights, especially in the digital age of public communication. The framework for social media will also empower citizens to protect their rights to express themselves.

"As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, let us also remember the contributions of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in safeguarding the journalist's right to write and speak the truth.

The PPP has a rich history of advocating for press freedom and has been a driving force behind many of the initiatives that have been implemented to promote this fundamental right.

On World Press Freedom Day, he said, "let us remember the sacrifices of those who have fought for the right to free expression and renew our commitment to promoting press freedom and freedom of expression in Pakistan and around the world.

"Pakistan salutes these brave journalists and acknowledges their contributions to safeguarding press freedom and freedom of expression worldwide," Fahd maintained.

The said the government was committed to promoting press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

"We reiterate our support for the media, civil society, and academia in their efforts to promote these fundamental rights. We hope that this year's World Press Freedom Day will provide a platform to re-center and reaffirm freedom of expression as a necessary precondition for the enjoyment of all other human rights." KPC President Saeed Sarbazi thanked the minister for discussing the importance of press freedom on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

He highlighted the significant contributions made by Karachi Press Club in the struggle for press freedom in Pakistan. The Karachi Press Club had always been a beacon of hope for journalists' independence and played a crucial role in promoting freedom of expression in the country, he added.

Sarbazi emphasized that press freedom was essential for democracy to thrive and that journalists must be allowed to report freely and without fear of retribution. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistan People's Party in safeguarding the journalist's right to write and speak the truth.

"On this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we must renew our commitment to promoting press freedom and freedom of expression in Pakistan and around the world.

"The Karachi Press Club will continue to work towards the promotion of press freedom and ensuring that journalists can report freely and without fear", he said.