Fahd Haroon Meets Saudi Envoy
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Fahd Haroon held a meeting on Friday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Fahd Haroon held a meeting on Friday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.
The meeting served as an opportunity to reaffirm the deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The discussions took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the close fraternal bond that continues to define the relationship between the two brotherly nations.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agricultur ..
Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy
Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in distr ..
Man killed in road accident
Distt admins of twin cities launch joint anti-polio campaign
Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutio ..
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, p ..
FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, futur ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Ev ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy2 minutes ago
-
Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in district2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Distt admins of twin cities launch joint anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Govt, nation determined for success in economic field: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan for Eid-Ul-Adha32 minutes ago
-
Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media32 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests35 minutes ago
-
KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal35 minutes ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 2735 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session held35 minutes ago
-
CS formally launches anti polio campaign35 minutes ago