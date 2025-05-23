Open Menu

Fahd Haroon Meets Saudi Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Fahd Haroon held a meeting on Friday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

The meeting served as an opportunity to reaffirm the deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The discussions took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the close fraternal bond that continues to define the relationship between the two brotherly nations.

