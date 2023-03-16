UrduPoint.com

Faheem Khan Afridi Appointed Director Hajj Jeddah

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Fahim Khan Afridi, an Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as Director (BS-19) in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Fahim Khan Afridi, an Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as Director (BS-19) in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday, Fahim Khan Afridi presently working as Managing Director (BS-19), Urban Areas Development Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwahad been appointed as Director Hajj Jeddah for a period of three years with effect from the date of his joining.

It is worth mentioning here that six officers including Fahim Khan Afridi (PAS), Tariq Sipra (Railways), Amina Batool (IRS), Alif Jan (PAS), Samiullah Soomro (Police) and Nasir Aziz (OMG) were in order of merit as they passed the examination for the slot of Director in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hajj Jeddah Saudi Arabia Nasir Aziz Afridi From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

29 minutes ago
 Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber begins ‘New Horizons ..

Dubai International Chamber begins ‘New Horizons Trade Mission’ in Uzbekista ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.