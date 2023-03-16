Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Fahim Khan Afridi, an Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as Director (BS-19) in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Fahim Khan Afridi, an Officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as Director (BS-19) in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday, Fahim Khan Afridi presently working as Managing Director (BS-19), Urban Areas Development Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwahad been appointed as Director Hajj Jeddah for a period of three years with effect from the date of his joining.

It is worth mentioning here that six officers including Fahim Khan Afridi (PAS), Tariq Sipra (Railways), Amina Batool (IRS), Alif Jan (PAS), Samiullah Soomro (Police) and Nasir Aziz (OMG) were in order of merit as they passed the examination for the slot of Director in Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.