Fahmida For Unified Policy To Bring Improvement In Sports Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Fahmida for unified policy to bring improvement in sports sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza Thursday stressed the need to devise a unified policy for improving the sports sector.

Talking to a private news channel, she said all the provincial sports ministers should unite at one platform and devise such a policy benefiting players as well as the sports sector of the country.

Pakistan Sports board, she said, was providing financial assistance to the sports sector so that the young talents could come ahead and earn a good name for the country across the globe.

Expressing her disappointment over weak performance of the players in some games, she said Pakistan Olympic Association should streamline the system so that we could attain progress in all games.

To a question, she said after the 18th constitutional amendment, the sports was a provincial subject. However, she said all out efforts were being made to improve this important national institution.

About cash prizes and other awards for snooker players, Dr Fahmida Mirza said a letter had been written to the prime minister for necessary action.

In reply to another question about projects in Sindh, she said a huge amount had been spent on different projects to promote sports activities at the provincial level.

She said there was also a dire need to streamline the system.

