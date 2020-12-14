Failed Lahore meeting must serve as wake-up call for PDM: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the people of Lahore showed no interest in the PDM public meeting, and the failed power show of 11-party alliance should serve as a wake-up call for it.

In a statement issued on Monday, she said that heir-apparent of the house of Sharifs and her bondwomen should read the writing on the wall as the last nail had been put in the political coffin of the corrupt cabal. Participation of a few thousand spectators was a slap in the face of the PDM as December 13 had passed after Dec 8 and nothing had happened, she added.

She advised the PDM to shun negative politics if it had some shame as the failed Lahore meeting had again exposed it.

The PDM has been cut to size as the meeting place gave a deserted look, she said. It was illogical to hold a public meeting in the backdrop of corona surge and the cabal was facing the consequences of its foolishness, she added.

Meanwhile, 14 patients died and 329 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours while the number of patients reached to 62,228 in Lahore only.

The total number of corona patients in Punjab is 127,541, and 3,365 have lost their lives due to corona, concluded the SACM.