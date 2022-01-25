Failed polices of past govts main cause of inflation, unemployment in country : Governor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that successive governments had been neglecting South Punjab in past but incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan was taking measures for public development and prosperity in the region.

Taking to media persons at residence of renowned businessman and social activist Jalaluddin Roomi , he stated the problems of people would also be resolved at their doorsteps through the new local government system.

He informed that he would inaugurate 20 more projects of Punjab Aab Pak Authority(PAPA) for South Punjab today adding that root-cause of problems like inflation and unemployment in the country was the result of failed policies of past governments.

Chairman PAPA Dr Shakeel Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that in addition to basic facilities like education, the government was also providing relief through projects like 'Ehsas' programme and with each passing day, more relief would be extended to the people.

Sarwar recalled that in the past, the politicians from South Punjab held important positions in governments but the issues of region had always been increasing instead of dwindling.

The Kisan Card was also a gift of the government, he said adding that the government was also working for equal development in Punjab.

In order to strengthen the federation, the four provinces must be strong and provision of justice to the masses was the priority of the government, he noted.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that more than 200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority were already being expedited for providing safe drinking water to the people of South Punjab.

He said that these projects would be completed by March this year and, today, twenty more projects were being inaugurated, adding that clean drinking water would be provided to the people of South Punjab in cities and villages without discrimination.

Referring to the local body elections in Punjab, the governor said that for the first time in province, the powers of new local body system was being transferred to the lower level and the new local body system would resolve the issues of public at its doorsteps.