ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said today the narrative of opposition parties had been rejected with the failure of their move of removing Senate Chairman.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the majority of Senators voted in the favour of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to save the system.

He hoped the opposition would not repeat any such move as this one had been failed and affected them badly. Maryam Safdar and Bilawal should have to learn lesson from such failed moves.

He said today the leadership of political parties, who had earlier claimed of dragging each other on roads, sitting together due to fear of PTI.

Fawad suggested PPP and PML-N not to play in the hands of Maulana as they were the major political parties in opposition.