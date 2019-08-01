UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failure Of Move Against Senate Chairman Rejects Opposition's Narrative: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:15 PM

Failure of move against Senate Chairman rejects opposition's narrative: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said today the narrative of opposition parties had been rejected with the failure of their move of removing Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said today the narrative of opposition parties had been rejected with the failure of their move of removing Senate Chairman.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the majority of Senators voted in the favour of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to save the system.

He hoped the opposition would not repeat any such move as this one had been failed and affected them badly. Maryam Safdar and Bilawal should have to learn lesson from such failed moves.

He said today the leadership of political parties, who had earlier claimed of dragging each other on roads, sitting together due to fear of PTI.

Fawad suggested PPP and PML-N not to play in the hands of Maulana as they were the major political parties in opposition.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman humil ..

46 seconds ago

Speaker National Assembly urges Opposition to brus ..

49 seconds ago

Governor Sindh meets Chief Organizer PTI

51 seconds ago

Faisal Vawda felicitates whole nation on Sanjrani' ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize ..

5 minutes ago

Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.