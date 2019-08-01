Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, victory of Parliament: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Thursday said the failure of opposition's move for removing Senate Chairman was not the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani but of democracy and Parliament

He expressed these views while talking to media outside the Parliament House, Flanked by Federal Minister Azam Swati, Senator Faisal Javed and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs, after rejection of the no trust motion by the majority of Senators.

He said opposition was told earlier that this no trust motion will damage the sanctity of the parliament.

He said that they met Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the matter who portrayed that the ruling party was seeking support for the motion.

He said the opposition parties had tried to escape accountability process through the drive.

Shibli Faraz said that House would run if both opposition and treasury work together.

He said the government wanted to move forward by bringing legislation in the national interest, adding, the opposition should have to support the government for running the House's affairs.