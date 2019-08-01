UrduPoint.com
Failure Of Move For Removing Senate Chairman Humiliates Opposition: Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Thursday said the opposition had been defeated and humiliated with the failure of its move for removing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sadiq Sanjrani was conducting affairs of the House smoothly.

He said there was no solid reason behind the move of no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani, adding the opposition parties had merely staged a drama in that regard.

He said the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani would be considered a success of the PTI government's narrative as most of the senators wanted continuity of the system.

Waleed Iqbal said the PTI government had already confidence that Sadiq Sanjrani would retain his seat.

