Failure of no confidence motion against Sanjrani, victory of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The senators hailing from Balochistan Friday said the failure of no confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani was the victory of democracy

Talking to APP, Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani over the failure of the no-trust motion against him.

He appreciated the participation of senate members for foiling the opposition's move by using their vote power.

He said this day would always be remembered as a bright day in the country's political history as majority of senators took stand for the stability of democratic system.

Bazai said the Senate chairman was elected first time from Balochistan and the opposition's no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjarani was unjust.

He said there was no solid reason behind the no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani.

Even some senators of the opposition were of the view that Sanjrani was running the House affairs smoothly and they had rejected this dubious motion against the chairman, Bazai added.

He said any conspiracy against democracy would be foiled through democratic process.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan Nasar said supremacy of the parliament should be kept first in any exercise of a democratic process whereas horse trading should be discouraged.

Senator Dr Janzaib Jamaldini said Balochistan being the least developed province of the country should be the priority of every government.

"There is a need to work in unison for steering the country out of the present challenges and to achieve good governance, economic prosperity, and addressing the issues of common man," he stated.