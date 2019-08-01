Failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chairman, a victory of democracy: PTI leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Lawmakers on Thursday said that failure of the joint opposition 's no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was the victory of democracy

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that lawmakers, through their vote in the upper house of the parliament, expressed their confidence in the Federal government. He said that the failure of no-confidence motion in Senate had once again proved validity of the PTI narrative on democracy.

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said: "This is not the victory of the PTI only but of Pakistan and democracy.

" He said that in the coming years, Pakistan would make progress and its people would become prosperous, adding that the people had elected the PTI to get rid of those who plundered the country.

It may be mentioned here that on the no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, polling was carried out through secret voting in which fifty senators voted in favour of the no-confidence resolution. With the rejection of the no-confidence, Sanjrani would stay as the Senate chairman.