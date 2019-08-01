UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failure Of No-confidence Move Against Senate Chairman, A Victory Of Democracy: PTI Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chairman, a victory of democracy: PTI leaders

Lawmakers on Thursday said that failure of the joint opposition's no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was the victory of democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Lawmakers on Thursday said that failure of the joint opposition's no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was the victory of democracy.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that lawmakers, through their vote in the upper house of the parliament, expressed their confidence in the Federal government. He said that the failure of no-confidence motion in Senate had once again proved validity of the PTI narrative on democracy.

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said: "This is not the victory of the PTI only but of Pakistan and democracy.

" He said that in the coming years, Pakistan would make progress and its people would become prosperous, adding that the people had elected the PTI to get rid of those who plundered the country.

It may be mentioned here that on the no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, polling was carried out through secret voting in which fifty senators voted in favour of the no-confidence resolution. With the rejection of the no-confidence, Sanjrani would stay as the Senate chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Progress May Government Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur's transit remand granted till Aug 7

3 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 810 road accident ..

5 seconds ago

Assistant commissioners Lahore to ensure facilitie ..

8 minutes ago

Secretary sports Punjab, SBP DG plant saplings

8 minutes ago

Excise Motor branch collects Rs 26 mln additional ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Badminton Federation to send Mahoor Shahz ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.