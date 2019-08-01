Failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chairman, victory of democracy: Adviser

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Secondary Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Thursday said failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chairman was a victory of democracy and they have proved that they would not support any conspiracy of undemocratic process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Secondary education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Thursday said failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chairman was a victory of democracy and they have proved that they would not support any conspiracy of undemocratic process.

He said democracy has won once again through dynamic efforts of Federal and provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal, said press release issued here.

He also congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the failure of no-confidence motion against him.

Haji Muhammad said it was proved today that nefarious agenda of the opposition had failed due to adopting undemocratic behaviors, saying that Sadiq Sanjrani had been running the business of the house in positive manner and always showed exemplary political tolerance and acumen.

He said the opposition leaders wanted to spread politics of anarchy and chaos through no-confidence motion which had been failed by democratic people.

"Failure of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani no-confidence motion will enhance the confidence of democratic people and can help to improve the system of country", he said.