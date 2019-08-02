Failure of no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani great victory of govt.: Nusrat Wahid

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nusrat Wahid said the failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was a great victory of the government.

In a statement on Friday, the MNA further said the opposition tried its level best to remove Sadiq Sanjrani but they had failed miserably.

The performance of Sadiq Sanjrani, Nusrat Wahid said, remained satisfactory and he was capable of handling public welfare matters as well as all the other issues of the House.