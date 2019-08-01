Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a victory of democracy: Nauman Wazir Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Thursday said the failure of no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was a victory of the democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Thursday said the failure of no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was a victory of the democracy

Talking to ptv, he said the Senate chairman was running the house smoothly and effectively and majority of senators voted in favour of Sadiq Sanjrani due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani was an honest person and had no allegation of any wrong doings including corruption.

He said the PTI government was taking hard decisions for revamping the national institutions and strengthening the economy.

Nauman Wazir said the hectic efforts were taken to broaden tax net which would pave the ways in improving economy.