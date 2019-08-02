UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failure Of Oppositions Move Senate Chairman, A Victory Of Democracy: Nauman

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a victory of democracy: Nauman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Thursday said the failure of no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was a victory of the democracy.

Talking to ptv, he said the Senate chairman was running the house smoothly and effectively and majority of senators voted in favour of Sadiq Sanjrani due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani was an honest person and had no allegation of any wrong doings including corruption.

He said the PTI government was taking hard decisions for revamping the national institutions and strengthening the economy.

Nauman Wazir said the hectic efforts were taken to broaden tax net which would pave the ways in improving economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Government PTV Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over fa ..

7 minutes ago

Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a vic ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failu ..

7 minutes ago

Joint opposition to hold APC

7 minutes ago

Balochistan government to make legislation against ..

32 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman humil ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.