UrduPoint.com

Failure Of PTI In Sindh LG Polls Just A Trailer: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Failure of PTI in Sindh LG polls just a trailer: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that failure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh was just a trailer; the movie is still there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that failure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh was just a trailer; the movie is still there.

"The way people of Karachi and Hyderabad took revenge from PTI in this election, the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are going to do the same in future", he said in a presser along with the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri.

Criticizing PTI for their allegations of rigging in the election, the SAPM said that PTI should highlight this issue at a proper forum if they think the rigging took place in real.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was handed over to PTI as a peaceful province but it, through ineffective policies and incompetence, has brought the province to the verge of default.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has no funds to pay salaries of the government employees, he said.

Kundi added that PTI did not fulfill its promises to turn South Punjab into a province and develop the area.

The way Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto pursued a prudent foreign policy to rectify the strained relation with different countries reflect his political and diplomatic wisdom.

Faisal Kundi informed that a dynamic survey will start this month under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to register more poor households.

The preparations for the launching of the dynamic survey have been entered into the final stages and the survey would be launched this month.

He also conveyed that the first quarterly installment of Benazir Kafalat programme has been released and the payment process was being carried out smoothly across the country.

Around 7.7 million families would receive over Rs. 55 billion in the first tranche. Women beneficiaries should report to the BISP offices in case of any deductions by the retailers.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri also addressed the news conference and said that politically sensible masses of Sindh have announced their decision by voting for PPP and PTI can only mourn if this decision is not acceptable to it.

The masses have announced their decision in the local government election which should be accepted by all the political parties.

She criticized PTI for levelling baseless allegations of rigging in elections and said that PTI members are U-turn masters. They are misguiding people as they did during their four-year tenure.

Shazia Marri said that PPP after becoming the single largest party in Karachi city has now more responsibilities towards the masses which it would fulfill under the able leadership of Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto.

Responding to a question, Shazia Marri said that all the political entities should have participated in the election and those who faced defeat should learn from mistakes instead of crying.

She said that PPP is a part of the coalition government for achieving economic stability in the country which is in the larger interest of the country.

Despite Imran efforts to create chaos in the country, "We will work to bring economic stability", she said.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Poor Punjab Hyderabad Same Faisal Karim Kundi Women All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflect ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflecting ‘One World’ concept

13 minutes ago
 Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucha ..

Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucharest From Germany - Romanian D ..

2 minutes ago
 Fugitive's arrest removes 'king' of weakened Sicil ..

Fugitive's arrest removes 'king' of weakened Sicilian Mafia

2 minutes ago
 Record 38% of Americans Postponed Medical Treatmen ..

Record 38% of Americans Postponed Medical Treatment Due to Cost in 2022 - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic storms into second round on Australian Op ..

Djokovic storms into second round on Australian Open return

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.