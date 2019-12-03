UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failures Also Leave Lessons: Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Failures also leave lessons: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that there was always a lesson in every failure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that there was always a lesson in every failure. The need was to learn from failures and to remain steadfast in achieving success.

He expressed these views while addressing the 18th Convocation of Iqra University, said a statement.

The Governor said, "Today you are entering a phase of life where you are in dire need of hard work and dedication." He said that you should always prioritize the security and stability of the country. All your actions should reveal your affection and honesty with the country.

Appreciating the services rendered by Hunaid Lakhani in education sector, the Governor said that the Iqra University was one of the leading educational institutes of Sindh which was also recognized internationally.

Giving away scholarships to needy and deserving students was the praiseworthy move of Iqra University and imitable for other universities.

He said that it was impossible to develop the country without education.

"We have to create modern educational institutions like Iqra University so that the young people who were still deprived could attain higher education and serve the country. He cited the example of Jack Ma, the owner of China's private website, saying he was a middle-class citizen, but with diligence and dedication he was today included in the list of the richest and most successful people in the world.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor and President Iqra University Professor Dr Waseem Qazi in his welcome address said that Iqra University had maintained a leading position in the national universities for many years and this year among the international universities also. Medical faculty had been established this year by the varsity under which the pharmacy program had been started.

Iqra University's was also about to establish a Medical College and set up a 350-bed hospital for which an amount of Rs. 750 million had been allocated. In addition, a 50-acre campus was being set up in Malir, which would be equipped with modern state-of-the-art facilities.

He said that Iqra University was the first university in the country to launch a post-doctoral fellowship program in which teachers and researchers from around the world will participate.

Later, the Sindh Governor distributed certificates among 840 students of the varsity who were conferred degrees in Bachelors, Masters and PhD credentials in business Administration, Computer Science, Engineering, Media Sciences, Fashion Design and Education.

On the occasion, Chancellor Erum Lakhani, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Wasim Qazi, Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, faculty and students in large number were present.

Related Topics

Sindh World Governor Business Education China Young Malir Karachi University Media All From Million

Recent Stories

HRCP investigates Kashana Home case

3 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

20 minutes ago

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in third quarter

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 03 ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad terms spec ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.