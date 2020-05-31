Failures to be promoted to next classes: Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that all the students of the class I to class XII will be promoted to the next classes this year without conducting exams in the province.

He said that those students who failed will also be promoted to the next classes by giving them passing marks.

He stated this while holding a press conference here on Sunday, according to a communque.

There will be no special exams this year and the students who want to improve their subjects will be given the opportunity to take the exams next year.

'We have not stopped private educational institutions from opening from today if they want, but we have stopped the teaching process and no school can start teaching without the permission of the government.

Saeed Ghani said that they had already announced to promote children from the class I to VIII due to coronavirus and later on to promote children from class IX to XII as well as how to promote them.

A sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department was constituted to clarify the matter. This committee has formulated its recommendations during two or three meetings and we will convene a meeting of the steering committee of the education department in the next two days.

He said that they have announced not to open educational institutions from June 1 while no date has been given for opening and we will take a decision after reviewing the situation and formulating education policy in the steering committee.

'In the current situation, I don't think any parent would send their children toschool,' he said.