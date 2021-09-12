Fair, clean, transparent elections only possible through EVM voting: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said that electronic voting machine (EVM) is the only way to ensure clean, fair and transparent election process in 2023.

Talking to private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believes on holding of free, fair, transparent and credible elections, adding, overseas Pakistanis would be given right to vote thus enabling them to participate in the country's decision-making process and ensuring rigging-free polls.

Ali advised opposition parties to set aside their political differences and sit with government for quick development of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to increase the overall efficiency of the electoral process in next general election 2023.

It was high time for the opposition to sit together with government and discuss the matter of electoral reforms seriously for great interest of public, he added.

He added that whenever the opposition loses in elections, it starts crying foul about rigging and now they are just doing politics for their own interests.

Replying a question, Ali Muhammad said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a respectable institute but if they have any reservations, the government and the Ministry of Science and Technology are ready to address them.