UrduPoint.com

Fair Demands Of Petroleum Dealers Association Likely To Be Considered: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:58 PM

Fair demands of petroleum dealers association likely to be considered: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government would likely consider the fair demands of petroleum dealer association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government would likely consider the fair demands of petroleum dealer association.

The price of petroleum products were already at its peak around the globe and in these circumstances it was not possible to put extra burden on pockets of consumers, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said petrol pump owners were getting profit on volume of Rs. 3.9 per liter and it was not justified to present their demands at this time of price hike to take extra profit.

Commenting on the reasons of high price of petrol he said it was due to the wrong policies of previous governments.

In response to a query regarding the issue of advertisement to a private news channel he said the government would public all hidden facts.

Her questioned that in which capacity Maryam Nawaz was running PM media cell adding that the PML government was giving advertisement to a particular media group that was advocating their propaganda.

They wanted that media group to show their fabricated facts and dramas and for the purpose Maryam nawaz was taking steps against freedom of press and to control media for getting their wested interests, he said.

The minister said the incumbent government did not believe in the policy of pick and choose, adding that it would bring into light all the facts.

Related Topics

Petrol Maryam Nawaz Sharif Price Media All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: ..

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

1 minute ago
 Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

1 minute ago
 ICC reduces Malian jihadist's jail sentence

ICC reduces Malian jihadist's jail sentence

1 minute ago
 25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to S ..

Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to Saleh Khana residents

1 minute ago
 Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-1 ..

Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-19 complications: Study

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.