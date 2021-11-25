Fair demands of petroleum dealers association likely to be considered: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government would likely consider the fair demands of petroleum dealer association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government would likely consider the fair demands of petroleum dealer association.

The price of petroleum products were already at its peak around the globe and in these circumstances it was not possible to put extra burden on pockets of consumers, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said petrol pump owners were getting profit on volume of Rs. 3.9 per liter and it was not justified to present their demands at this time of price hike to take extra profit.

Commenting on the reasons of high price of petrol he said it was due to the wrong policies of previous governments.

In response to a query regarding the issue of advertisement to a private news channel he said the government would public all hidden facts.

Her questioned that in which capacity Maryam Nawaz was running PM media cell adding that the PML government was giving advertisement to a particular media group that was advocating their propaganda.

They wanted that media group to show their fabricated facts and dramas and for the purpose Maryam nawaz was taking steps against freedom of press and to control media for getting their wested interests, he said.

The minister said the incumbent government did not believe in the policy of pick and choose, adding that it would bring into light all the facts.