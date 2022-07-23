Fair distribution of resources not possible without controlling population, DC says

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Saturday said that it was not possible for the government to distribute resources equally without controlling the population.

He expressed these views in a symposium conducted on the concluding day of the awareness week, organised by district administration and the population welfare department.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Arshad, District Welfare Officer Rao Muhammad Rashid, Deputy Director Colleges, civil society members were also present on the occasion.

He urged the citizens to play their due role to control population.

The speakers also highlighted the negative effects of the growing population on the resources and said that it was necessary to follow the slogan of 'less children, prosperous family'.

Later, an awareness rally was also taken out.