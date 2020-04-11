Fair distribution under Ehsaas Program continues in Hangu

On the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioners Owais Kayani, Sahib Zada Saleem and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tall Mujahid Ali visited various points established for the distribution of payment under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and expressed satisfaction

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : On the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioners Owais Kayani, Sahib Zada Saleem and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tall Mujahid Ali visited various points established for the distribution of payment under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and expressed satisfaction.

The camps established at Ibrahimzai, Shahu Khel, Babar Mela, Watch Bazaar, Loadi Khail, Duaba, Chapri, Naryab, Tordhari, Tor Ghar and other places and monitored the distribution of the said payments and directed the concerned quarters to make ensure transparency and should be handed over to the needy and deserving people.

During the visit, a detailed review of the arrangements was made at the distribution points.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Omar Owais Kayani issued instructions to the staff and said that the distribution was going to be make phases wise and it would be made transparent anyway and no one would be allowed to use any unfair means.

According to Owais Kayani, thousands of poor families in Hangu District were benefiting under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

The distribution of financial assistance was being monitored in the payment point setup across the district. He clarified that no irregularities or shortcomings would be tolerated in this regard as instructed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hangu.