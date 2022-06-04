UrduPoint.com

Fair Election Panacea Of All Problems Faced By Pakistan: Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Fair election panacea of all problems faced by Pakistan: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday said a free, fair and transparent election was panacea of all the problems being faced by the country and only the people themselves should decide about their future through vote

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday said a free, fair and transparent election was panacea of all the problems being faced by the country and only the people themselves should decide about their future through vote.

Addressing a public gathering here, Imran Khan said the entire nation was ready for general election.

He said no country could make progress unless the corrupt elite were held accountable. Those nations, who did not stand against evil forces, perished, he added.

He said the erstwhile Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic destabilization. At the same time, he added, for a strong defence, a country should be economically strong.

Imran Khan said hike in the prices of essential items, besides increase in the petroleum products' rates had made negative impacts on the common man.

During his government, he claimed, the Gross Domestic Product growth rate touched 6 percent, besides 75 percent increase in the IT (information technology) exports and substantial rise in the production of agricultural crops.

Similarly, average per capita income also registered 62 percent increase from Rs 16,180 to Rs 26,300, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government also introduced the health cards scheme, under which the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were availing free treatment of upto Rs one million per family.

Interest free loans were provided to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said, adding stipends were given to the students, while the Kifalat Programme under the Ehsaas initiative was also launched for the poor.

Imran Khan said as Pakistan was created in the name of islam, all the problems being faced by it could be addressed by strictly adhering to the Islamic teachings.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had tirelessly worked for an Islamic welfare state where the people could get all facilities at their doorsteps.

He asked KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to construct a big sports stadium in Dir.

The public meeting was also addressed by the KP chief minister.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Exports Poor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote Man Progress Same Dir Family All From Government Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

2 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir Patel to inaugurate immunization drive ..

Abdul Qadir Patel to inaugurate immunization drive on June 6

2 minutes ago
 Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387 ..

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387,700 fines on profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Is ..

Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.