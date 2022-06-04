Fair election panacea of all problems faced by Pakistan: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday said a free, fair and transparent election was panacea of all the problems being faced by the country and only the people themselves should decide about their future through vote

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday said a free, fair and transparent election was panacea of all the problems being faced by the country and only the people themselves should decide about their future through vote.

Addressing a public gathering here, Imran Khan said the entire nation was ready for general election.

He said no country could make progress unless the corrupt elite were held accountable. Those nations, who did not stand against evil forces, perished, he added.

He said the erstwhile Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic destabilization. At the same time, he added, for a strong defence, a country should be economically strong.

Imran Khan said hike in the prices of essential items, besides increase in the petroleum products' rates had made negative impacts on the common man.

During his government, he claimed, the Gross Domestic Product growth rate touched 6 percent, besides 75 percent increase in the IT (information technology) exports and substantial rise in the production of agricultural crops.

Similarly, average per capita income also registered 62 percent increase from Rs 16,180 to Rs 26,300, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government also introduced the health cards scheme, under which the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were availing free treatment of upto Rs one million per family.

Interest free loans were provided to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said, adding stipends were given to the students, while the Kifalat Programme under the Ehsaas initiative was also launched for the poor.

Imran Khan said as Pakistan was created in the name of islam, all the problems being faced by it could be addressed by strictly adhering to the Islamic teachings.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had tirelessly worked for an Islamic welfare state where the people could get all facilities at their doorsteps.

He asked KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to construct a big sports stadium in Dir.

The public meeting was also addressed by the KP chief minister.