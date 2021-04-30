UrduPoint.com
Fair Policies Needed For Farmers To Revolutionize Local Agriculture Sector: Jamshed Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Fair policies needed for farmers to revolutionize local agriculture sector: Jamshed Iqbal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday called for formulating fair policies to harmonize the needs of farmers for revolution in agriculture sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Friday called for formulating fair policies to harmonize the needs of farmers for revolution in agriculture sector of the country.

During his visit to National Agriculture Centre, Cheema said, country will see a record production of major crops in coming years as the prime focus of present government was to bring revolutionary change in agriculture.

He marked maiz, rice, soybean, sugarcan milk production for bringing technological and revolutionary change in local agriculture sector.

SAPM on Food Security termed fisheries and mushroom production as future champions in the agriculture research, adding that these commodities have high potential for production and profit, so our scientists need to focus on these sectors.

Particularly, high value crops in horticulture like vegetables and fruits can boost local economy by increasing exports, he observed.

Jamshed Iqbal said that agri- scientists were asset and provided innovative technology and knowledge for progress in crop production.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Azeem Khan briefed SAPM about the accomplishments of NIGAB especially in tissue culture used for the acquisition of high yielding banana cultivar and production of disease free banana andpotato plants.

Jamshed Iqbal inspected the wheat filed cultivation area at NARC and took keen interest in agriculture research activities carried out at different institutes.

