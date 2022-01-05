UrduPoint.com

Fair Policies Of PTI Govt Attract Foreign Investors: Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Fair policies of PTI govt attract foreign investors: Sindh Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said that due to the fair policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, foreign investors were taking interest for investment in the development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said that due to the fair policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, foreign investors were taking interest for investment in the development projects.

Imran Ismail said this while talking to the participants of 51st P.N. Staff Course, led by Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan SI(M), who called on the Governor Sindh at Governor House here Wednesday.

The Governor Sindh further observed that the PTI-led government had reduced non-development expenditures, raised revenues, announced energy policy, resolved circular debt issue, rationalised subsidies and introduced incentives for the private sector which helped in stabilizing the macroeconomic environment of the country.

Boasting about the projects initiated by the present government, including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ehsas Programme, Sehat Sahulat Card and Ration Card facility, he said the schemes had been initiated to improve life of the common man.

He said that Karachi is the intellectual, political, social and economic hub of the entire country, therefore; the government was taking practical steps for its development.

Imran Ismail said that Karachi was in focus of everyone because its progress guarantees the development and progress of the country.

Imran Ismail highlighted the significance of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) under which Green Line BRT project and procurement of 52 modern fire tenders for the city have already been completed.

Imran Ismail said that the project of BRT Karachi was inaugurated by the PM himself recently, to ensure better and state-of-the-art transportation facilities to the Karachi folks. "The Green Line Bus Service is aimed at providing reliable, safe, affordable, and high-quality traveling services in order to improve the quality of life of commuters in Karachi and the quality of the public transport system in Karachi", he added.

To a question, Imran Ismail replied that significant measures were being adopted to promote tourism in Sindh Province which will strengthen the economy and increase the importance of the country's historic, religious and cultural sites.

He said that attention was also being paid towards the higher education and industrialization in Sindh.

He spelled out the functioning of Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (SIDCL) and said that the SIDCL was based in Karachi to carry on the business of Infrastructure Development, Expansion and Improvement, in line with Government Policy for Planning, Designing, Implementing, Constructing and Executing Infrastructure Development Projects in Karachi and Adjoining Areas, under the umbrella of KTP.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Fire Governor Business Education Man Progress Hub Government P

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

6 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

28 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

34 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

41 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

56 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.