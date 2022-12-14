Fair polls possible through unanimity among politicians: Mushahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Wednesday that the process for fair elections could easily be carried out if there was an agreement amongst the political parties.

While addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the 100th birthday of his father, Col. (retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, at Nazria Pakistan Trust here, he said that the opposition and the government should jointly decide the rules and regulations for conducting free and fair elections. He said that political leaders had the ability to get united on national matters, adding that everyone was on the same page over the appointment of the army chief.

"We should not repeat the mistakes of the past of treating each other as enemies," he said adding that "we must move forward for betterment of the country".

He said that Pakistan was a blessing from the Allah Almighty, and it should be further strengthened. He said "our forefathers rendered many sacrifices for an independent homeland", adding that efforts should be continued for making the country great and strong as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To a question, he said that the economic challenges would be overcome soon, adding that the government was making all-out efforts for the purpose.

Nazria Pakistan Trust Chairman chief justice (retd) Ejaz Nisar appreciated the services, rendered by renowned worker of Pakistan Movement, Col (retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, for creation of Pakistan. He said that Amjad Hussain took part in the independence movement from the platform of Muslim Student Federation during his student life. "Allama Muhammad Iqbal nominated Col (retd) Amjad Hussain to represent the Muslim Student Federation at a historic meeting of All India Muslim League, held at Lucknow, in 1937, he added. He said that Col (retd) Amjad Hussain was a great patriot and he joined the Pakistan army for the reason.

Chaudhry Javed Elahi, Naheed Imran Gill, Muhammad Saifullah and others also addressed the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of people.

.