UrduPoint.com

Fair Polls Possible Through Unanimity Among Politicians: Mushahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Fair polls possible through unanimity among politicians: Mushahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Wednesday that the process for fair elections could easily be carried out if there was an agreement amongst the political parties.

While addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the 100th birthday of his father, Col. (retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, at Nazria Pakistan Trust here, he said that the opposition and the government should jointly decide the rules and regulations for conducting free and fair elections. He said that political leaders had the ability to get united on national matters, adding that everyone was on the same page over the appointment of the army chief.

"We should not repeat the mistakes of the past of treating each other as enemies," he said adding that "we must move forward for betterment of the country".

He said that Pakistan was a blessing from the Allah Almighty, and it should be further strengthened. He said "our forefathers rendered many sacrifices for an independent homeland", adding that efforts should be continued for making the country great and strong as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To a question, he said that the economic challenges would be overcome soon, adding that the government was making all-out efforts for the purpose.

Nazria Pakistan Trust Chairman chief justice (retd) Ejaz Nisar appreciated the services, rendered by renowned worker of Pakistan Movement, Col (retd) Amjad Hussain Syed, for creation of Pakistan. He said that Amjad Hussain took part in the independence movement from the platform of Muslim Student Federation during his student life. "Allama Muhammad Iqbal nominated Col (retd) Amjad Hussain to represent the Muslim Student Federation at a historic meeting of All India Muslim League, held at Lucknow, in 1937, he added. He said that Col (retd) Amjad Hussain was a great patriot and he joined the Pakistan army for the reason.

Chaudhry Javed Elahi, Naheed Imran Gill, Muhammad Saifullah and others also addressed the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of people.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Justice Army Allama Muhammad Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Ali Jinnah Mushahid Hussain Syed Student Lucknow Same Independence Muslim All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

17 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

29 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.