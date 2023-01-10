UrduPoint.com

Fair Price Centres Set Up In Larkana City To Provide Wheat Flour On Discounted Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:04 PM

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh and the orders of the Sindh Chief Secretary, centers have been established at eight places in Larkana district to provide flour to the people at low cost

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh and the orders of the Sindh Chief Secretary, centers have been established at eight places in Larkana district to provide flour to the people at low cost.

In this regard, five centers have been established in different areas of Larkana city, including Lahori Muhallah, Octori Post No. 07, Gajjanpur muhallah, Otha Chowk and Tank Chowk Larkana city, and one each in the three talukas of Ratodero, Dokri and Baqrani.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal on Tuesday visited the centers set up for the supply of cheap wheat flour in various areas of the city, where there were queues of people to buy flour.

She reviewed the supply of flour at the centers and issued instructions to the officials concerned.

While talking to the media on this occasion, she said that eight sale points have been established by the Sindh government in Larkana district.

Out of which stalls have been set up in three talukas and five in Larkana city, the purpose of which is to provide flour to the public at a discounted price.

A 10 kg bag of flour is available at the sale point for 650 rupees, which is much lower than the market price.

She said the Sindh government wanted the poor to get clean and transparent wheat flour at affordable prices.

She said the Government of Sindh and district administration Larkana were trying best to ensure the supply of cheap flour.

She said the provincial government wanted to convey the message to the people through the media to get the maximum benefit from the government's subsidies rates.

Officials of the food Department, Director of Information Larkana and other stakeholders were present on this occasion.

