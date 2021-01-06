Fair price flour stalls set up in city

The district administration and Sindh Food department on Wednesday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad to provide flour to the citizens on government fixed rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration and Sindh Food department on Wednesday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad to provide flour to the citizens on government fixed rates.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with Flour Mills Association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Nasim Nagar, Hali Road, Tando Haider, Post office of Latifabad, Tando Jam and other areas to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour was available at the rate of Rs 418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.