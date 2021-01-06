UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fair Price Flour Stalls Set Up In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

Fair price flour stalls set up in city

The district administration and Sindh Food department on Wednesday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad to provide flour to the citizens on government fixed rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration and Sindh Food department on Wednesday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad to provide flour to the citizens on government fixed rates.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with Flour Mills Association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Nasim Nagar, Hali Road, Tando Haider, Post office of Latifabad, Tando Jam and other areas to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour was available at the rate of Rs 418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Road Hyderabad Price Tando Jam Post Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' ..

9 minutes ago

SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. station ..

14 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee Sindh for Old and abandoned vehi ..

23 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

25 seconds ago

Passengers advised to keep into consideration incr ..

2 minutes ago

Man City confirm more coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.