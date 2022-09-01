UrduPoint.com

Fair Price Fruit-veg Stalls Set Up Amid Skyrocketing Prices

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Fair price fruit-veg stalls set up amid skyrocketing prices

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Owing to increase in prices of vegetables and fruits in the Federal capital amid flood emergency, the civil administration has established fair-price stalls across the city to facilitate the general public.

Fair price fruits/ vegetables stalls were established at E-11, G-13 Markaz, Bhara Kahu (Jhuggi Stop), Bani Gala (Near Street 786), Bari Imam (Bari Imam Chowk), Tarnol and Rawat to ensure provision of quality fruits/vegetables at prescribed government rates, spokesman chief commissioner office Noman Nazim told APP on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that the prices of vegetables, particularly onions and tomatoes, have increased manifold in the federal capital.

Both the commodities were being sold at Rs280 and Rs220 per kg respectively. Whereas, in the Sunday Bazaars, average quality onions were available at Rs230 and tomatoes at Rs170 per kg.

The vendors fear that the prices will further increase in the coming days as the recent floods had damaged various crops in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Giligit-Baltistan.

An official in market committee said tomato price was increased due to shortage of the commodity as massive flooding flushed away its crop in various districts "The tomato available in the mandi is also imported from Afghanistan," he said.

"If prices of vegetables are higher in the wholesale market, how a shopkeeper can sell them at lower price. Honestly, after selling tomatoes at Rs230 per kg, we are earning nothing," said a vegetable seller at Cafe Irum market on condition of anonymity.

Subhan Khan, a buyer at I-8 Markaz, while purchasing some onions blamed the government's negligence for shortage of commodities and price hike of essentials items in the market, claiming that not a single policy was formulated during past one decade to mitigate the loss caused by natural calamities.

Khan urged the government to focus on this and devise a mechanism to control floods in future.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Bani Bari Price Sunday Market From Government 786 Investment Limited Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood vi ..

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

28 minutes ago
 Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

32 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 crores losses by himselfÂ 

1 hour ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

2 hours ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.