Fair price shops to be set up in Punjab: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat and decided about establishment of fair price shops across the province.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that during the first phase, fruit and vegetable shops would be established where commodities would be sold at controlled rates. The pilot project would be launched from Samanabad Town.

According to the plan, selection of shops would be made as per rules and regulations in a transparent manner, the minister said. Owners of selected shops would be given monthly salaries while the shopkeepers, after buying commodities from markets, would sell fruits and vegetables according to fixed profit rates of the government, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it was mission of the government to bring comfort in the lives of masses.

A mega relief package would be offered during the month of Ramazan. An effective monitoring system would be formulated for ensuring implementation on the programme.

All departments concerned should work in a coordinated and consolidated manner to ensure implementation of the programme, he added.

He said that due to the measures adopted by the government, prices of essential edibles have been lowered down. The project of setting up fair price shops would be expanded to the whole province in phases and digital price boards would be installed there.

Secretary Industries & Trade Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Agriculture and officers concerned from Urban Unit, Industries & Trade, Agriculture and food also attended the meeting.