UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fair Price Shops To Be Set Up In Punjab: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Fair price shops to be set up in Punjab: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat and decided about establishment of fair price shops across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat and decided about establishment of fair price shops across the province.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that during the first phase, fruit and vegetable shops would be established where commodities would be sold at controlled rates. The pilot project would be launched from Samanabad Town.

According to the plan, selection of shops would be made as per rules and regulations in a transparent manner, the minister said. Owners of selected shops would be given monthly salaries while the shopkeepers, after buying commodities from markets, would sell fruits and vegetables according to fixed profit rates of the government, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it was mission of the government to bring comfort in the lives of masses.

A mega relief package would be offered during the month of Ramazan. An effective monitoring system would be formulated for ensuring implementation on the programme.

All departments concerned should work in a coordinated and consolidated manner to ensure implementation of the programme, he added.

He said that due to the measures adopted by the government, prices of essential edibles have been lowered down. The project of setting up fair price shops would be expanded to the whole province in phases and digital price boards would be installed there.

Secretary Industries & Trade Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Agriculture and officers concerned from Urban Unit, Industries & Trade, Agriculture and food also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

12 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Pakistan Telecommunication A ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting to r ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Dutch Ambassador

57 minutes ago

Kuwait announces first COVID-19 recovery case

57 minutes ago

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh one-day captain

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.