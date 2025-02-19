Open Menu

Fair Treatment Stressed For Every Patient At DHQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Fair treatment stressed for every patient at DHQ Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, emphasized the importance of fair and equal treatment for all patients admitted to DHQ Hospital here.

During his brief visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the minister urged the hospital management to adopt integrated advanced medical technologies to enhance diagnostics, treatment, and overall hospital efficiency.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain, who also assessed the hospital's service delivery.

The minister inspected the emergency, surgical, main pharmacy, and CCU departments.He interacted with patients and their attendants to evaluate the quality of healthcare services provided to the patients.

He issued guidelines for further improvements, ensuring that every patient receives timely, high-quality, and compassionate care.

