Fair Wages Of Agri-women Workers Urged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Fair wages of agri-women workers urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The wages of women working in agriculture sector need to be enhanced and brought at par with men as they were working continually despite the COVID-19 threat.

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik said while talking to APP here.He said it was need of the hour to empower and facilitate agrarian workforce,especially women.

He said the owners must be bound to pay fair wages to women workers who were facing discrimination despite hard work of long hours. "The authorities concerned must fix the wages of agriculture work force", he pointed out, Ayub Malik said that women and youth were approximately one third of the agricultural workforce. They worked hard right from the cultivation stage to harvest time.Their working conditions needed to be improved, he reiterated.

