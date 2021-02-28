UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fair Weather Likely On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Fair weather likely on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday predicted fair weather in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 16C to 18C and 30C to 32C , respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sunday From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

44 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.