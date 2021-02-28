Fair weather likely on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday predicted fair weather in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 16C to 18C and 30C to 32C , respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.