UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fair Weather With Cool Night, Misty Morning Likely In The Metropolis On Thursday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Fair weather with cool night, misty morning likely in the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted fair weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 12 to 14 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

2 hours ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.