Fair weather with cool night, misty morning likely in the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted fair weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 12 to 14 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.