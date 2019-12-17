UrduPoint.com
Fair Weather With Cool Night, Misty Morning Likely In City

Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Fair weather with cool night, misty morning likely in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain in the range of 24 to 26 and 12 to 14 degrees centigrades, respectively, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

